Photos: Taye Taiwo joins FC Lausanne Sport of Switzerland

Taye Taiwo, 31, spent the previous season playing for HJK Helsinki but has now joined Les Blanc and will help them improve their defensive line up.
"The powerful 31-year-old defender will reinforce the team and will be in the team until the end of the season 2016/2017, coming from HJK Helsinki.
"Before his move to Finland, the former Nigerian international has spent much of his career with Olympique de Marseille, the team with which he won the French Championship in 2010, before leaving for AC Milan in 2011.
"After playing the Turkish championship with the Bursaspor team in the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 seasons, he joined HJK Helsinki in 2015, with a total of 28 league games and 6 goals in two seasons in Finland. His career has allowed him to play a total of 76 matches on the European scene (Champions League and Europa League combined).
"It is a big plus that Lausanne offered this player who was coveted by many clubs in recent months. He was close to a return to OM this summer, it is good that Taye Taiwo will be able to express all his talent for us.
"At home at the left-hand side, he will bring all his experience and athletic qualities to this young team and could be available to his coach on Sunday 5 February for the game against FC Lucerne at.
"The club is pleased with the arrival of Taye Taiwo and welcomes him to FC Lausanne-Sport."
