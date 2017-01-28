Photos: Suspected 'robber' narrowly escapes lynching in Benue State

"He was looking too rough so we decided to approach him, he sounds too rude and we decided to search him because some of us suspected him to be one of those robbers snatching bikes from people," an eyewitness said.
"While we were searching him, we discovered that he's carrying two knives, immediately we rushed him to the vigilante because some okada guys were ready to stone and burn him to death.
"We have gone through his phone and contacted his people already, according to them, he is not mentally stable and they are on their way from Anambra state where he is believed to have come from."
Source: Idoma Voice
4 comments:
God help that fool
Dey dnt deserve pity fa
...merited happiness
The knives look so dangerous.... Thank God he was not lynched.. But he need to spend some quality time in jail, for rehabilitation
Spineless Nigerians. So quick to lynch a common thief but too slow to even criticise the ones that steal billiobs with the pen
