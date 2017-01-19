Photos: Staff of Yobe State Ministry of Justice, 2 others die in fatal motor accident along Bauchi-Jos road

The accident occurred when the vehicle was speeding so fast that the front tyre busted. As a result the driver loss control and vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into bush.
Meanwhile, Police Patrol Team attached to Darazo division visited the scene and rushed casualties to General hospital Darazo where one Sanusi Mohd, male of Potiskum in Yobe state aged 30 years and one unidentified male passenger were certified dead by a medical doctor.
One of the victims has been identified as Barrister Goni Muktar, a staff of Yobe State Ministry of Justice, Damaturu, who died while receiving treatment. He was buried today at his residence of Olusegun Obasanjo Estate along Gujba road Damaturu by 2.30pm.
The following passengers are admitted and responding to treatment.
2 Barrister Adamu Shuaibu Daya,
3 Barrister Abdurahman Mustapha,
4 Abubakar Sulaiman and
5 Mohd Aiyuba all males of Potiskum LGA of Yobe State.
The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination and efforts are being intensified to trace relatives of victims.
