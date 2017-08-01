Photos: Son of Maiduguri billionaire Alhaji Indimi and Hadiza Sheriff set to wed on January 14th

The wedding between the son of Maiduguri billionaire, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi and Hadiza, said to be the niece of former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, is set to hold on January 14th, 2017.
Contrary to previous reports, the Harvard graduate is the daughter of Ali Modu's brother, a wealthy retired military general. Her mother is Somalian-Italian.
