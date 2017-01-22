Photos: Skeletal remains of man found in abandoned warehouse

The skeletal remains of a man was discovered in an abandoned warehouse on Saturday, January 20th, around a storage area in Old Wood Best Municipal Road Soi, Thailand. Authorities are currently investigating to identify the skeleton but they suspect it has been there between five to six months. More photos after the cut.
2 comments:
CHAII, ONLY GOD KNOWS WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM
