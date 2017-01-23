LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Photos: Singer Muma Gee seems to be getting her groove back post-break-up

After a rough couple of months, the singer looks like she is determined to get her groove back. The mother of three has been posting lovely photos on her Facebook page, which by the way still bear her estranged husband's last name "Eke"
Her actor hubby, last year took to IG to call her out for allegedly abandoning their twins to run off to Abuja with other men. In an exclusive interview, he acknowledged that his marriage with the songstress is indeed over and he expects that they will be divorced "very soon"


fumnanya monyei said...

She is trying to get her life back...good for her

23 January 2017 at 10:36
choicest choice said...

hmmm

23 January 2017 at 10:36
Chika Ezinne said...

Bt what truly happened..brkup is nt always d and..bt am happy if u r truly happy....one love

23 January 2017 at 10:58

