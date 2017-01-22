Photos: Scores dead and injured in ghastly accident along Lokoja-Okene road

An accident involving a bus belonging to Delta Line and another vehicle along Lokoja-Okene road, Kogi State, on January 17th claimed the lives of many while scores sustained various degrees of injuries. Godspower Efebuno posted the photos on Facebook :
"On my way from Warri to Abuja a Serious accident that left scores dead and others seriously injured right in front of me at Agadama Junction by Lokoja - okene road, Kogi state. Pls join me and pray for them. And pls note that some of them were coming to warri, so if u know anyone pls pass the message across"
