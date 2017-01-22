LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Photos: Scores dead and injured in ghastly accident along Lokoja-Okene road

An accident involving a bus belonging to Delta Line and another vehicle along Lokoja-Okene road, Kogi State, on January 17th claimed the lives of many while scores sustained various degrees of injuries. Godspower Efebuno posted the photos on Facebook :
"On my way from Warri to Abuja a Serious accident that left scores dead and others seriously injured right in front of me at Agadama Junction by Lokoja - okene road, Kogi state. Pls join me and pray for them. And pls note that some of them were coming to warri, so if u know anyone pls pass the message across" More photos below...











 
Gideon Okorie said...

Surely All is Vanity..

22 January 2017 at 17:59
Ohiren's Zone said...

God have mercy!.

22 January 2017 at 18:02
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O




AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 January 2017 at 18:04
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

RIP to the dead.  

22 January 2017 at 18:04

