Photos: Robbie Williams sells huge Los Angeles mansion to DJ Khaled for $9.9m

Major Key alert! King of Snaptchat, Dj Khaled has just acquired a new mansion in Beverly Hills.
According to a report from Variety, the multi-talented entrepreneur and music producer bought the home from British recording artiste Robbie Williams at 10 percent under the $11m asking price; for a grand total of $9.9m.
Located in the gated Mulholland Estates community, the house comes equipped with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Although the house carries the 90210 zip code, the mansion is nestled in the celebrity-heavy Sherman Oaks neighborhood between Beverly Glen and Benedict Canyon.
The French Normandy-style house, which was custom built in 1992, was originally purchased by the singer for $5.45 million in 2002.
