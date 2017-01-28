LIS

Photos: Rihanna visits school children in Malawi

International superstar, Rihanna visited a school in Lilongwe, Malawi on Thursday Jan. 26th. The 28-year-old pop star toured the classrooms and met with the students during her charity trip on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation.

She was also in the African country working as the ambassador for charities Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education.

Rihanna founded CLF in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.
According to her, 'working together, I know we can amplify our efforts and ensure that millions of children gain access to education globally'.

Through a multi-year partnership, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), international advocacy group Global Citizen and GPE campaign work together to make sure the world's poorest children have a chance to better themselves.
