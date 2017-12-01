Photos: Remember the actress who played second Sunita in the classic Indian movie, Yeh Vaada Raha? Check her out now!

Tina Ambani (nee Munim) the Indian actress and Miss Teen India 1975, played the part of Sunita, post plastic surgery in the 1982 classic India film "Yeh Vaada Raha" starring Shammi Kapoor (Vicki) and Poonam Dhillon.Tina, now 57, gave up acting in 1987 and moved to the United States.
After her long term relationship with Ragesh Khanna ended, she got married to Anil Ambani, an Indian billionaire business magnate in 1992. They both have two sons.
She is deeply involved in a number of charity, arts, talent endeavours.
See her old and new photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment