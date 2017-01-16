LIS

Photos: Regina Askia's daughter competes in the Miss New York Teen beauty pageant

Former actress, Regina Askia's 15 year old daughter, Teesa Williams, competed at the Miss NewYork Teen 2017 beauty pageant which took place over the weekend. Pretty girl! Sadly she did not win the pageant.


8 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Eyah! Fine girl








Lib addict#just passing#

16 January 2017 at 08:39
Victor Kachi said...

Nice






16 January 2017 at 08:41
marymsry said...

She's cute

16 January 2017 at 08:42
How to download videos found on Facebook. said...

She's pretty like her mother. Goodluck my dear.

16 January 2017 at 08:43
Debbie Chelsea said...

Very pretty

16 January 2017 at 08:48
OSINANL said...

Fine girl

16 January 2017 at 08:54
Lannister said...

She looks like a 25 years old lady in Nigeria. She has grown so big. Fine lady

16 January 2017 at 09:05
Anonymous said...

Pretty pretty

16 January 2017 at 09:08

