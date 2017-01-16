Photos: Regina Askia's daughter competes in the Miss New York Teen beauty pageant
Former actress, Regina Askia's 15 year old daughter, Teesa Williams, competed at the Miss NewYork Teen 2017 beauty pageant which took place over the weekend. Pretty girl! Sadly she did not win the pageant.
8 comments:
Eyah! Fine girl
Lib addict#just passing#
Nice
She's cute
She's pretty like her mother. Goodluck my dear.
Very pretty
Fine girl
She looks like a 25 years old lady in Nigeria. She has grown so big. Fine lady
Pretty pretty
