Photos: Press Briefing by Customs boss on seizure of 661 pump-action rifles concealed in container

Gentlemen of the press.
2. The truck was immediately taken to the premises of FOU Zone A,Ikeja where Physical examination revealed49 boxes containing a total number of 661 pieces of pump action rifles concealed with steal doors and other merchandize goods
3. These Rifles are under absolute prohibition; therefore its importation is illegal. Such deadly contravention of the law is even more unacceptable considering the fragile security situation in some parts of the country.
4. Already three suspects have been arrested in connection with this illegal importation. They are:
Mr. Oscan Okafor (Importer) age 51
Mr. Mahmud Hassan (Clearing Agent) age 56
Mr. Sadique Mustapha (accompanying the consignment to its destination) age 28.
5. Investigation has already commenced and I have directed that the drag net should be wide enough to fish out all persons involved in the importation and clearing of the consignment. Already, the Officers involved in the clearance of this container are with the Comptroller FOU Zone ‘A’Ikeja.
6. This seizure underscores the determination of the Serviceto enforce all laws relating to importation and exportation of goods into and out of Nigeria thereby contributing to the economy, security and wellbeing of the Country.
7. This feat is no doubt commendable and represents the new normal in the service where most Officers and Men are on a daily basis ensuring that illegalities are not allowed unchecked. I commend the Comptroller, all Officers and Men involved in this great seizure.
8. Let me seize this opportunity to call on all well meaning Nigerians to support the service with information that could assist the Service perform their statutory responsibilities in the interest of our father land.
8. Thank you for your attention.
No comments:
Post a Comment