Photos: President Buhari commissions the revitalized Kuchigoro Primary Healthcare in Abuja

"Our vision is to revitalise 10,000 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across Nigeria—in phases. In the first phase we will deliver 109 facilities; one in each Senatorial District," the President said.
"The revitalized Kuchigoro PHC, which I commissioned today, and which has already started delivering quality, affordable healthcare to the people of the community, marks the commencement of the implementation of Phase 1. This revitalization programme is fully in alignment with the pro-poor agenda of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)"
