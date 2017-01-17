Photos: Popular Alaba international buisness man and his wife die in an accident

Daniel Okwuchukwu Chinemelum, a popular Alaba international business man and his wife lost their lives in a road accident after he drove off a bridge and plunged into a river over the weekend. May their souls rest in peace. More photos after the cut.
Photo credits: Facebook/Hrm Akunne Emeka Ezeabataigbo
16 comments:
Omg!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Rip to the dead too bad.
Just too bad!!.
R.I.P FIL!
Rip...
May their gentle souls rest in peace.
Jesu so Na so this multi millionaire take die.chai dis is not ordinary u drive leave road enter inside water .
RIP Man n Wife
Lord take control RIP
May God rest their souls
...merited happiness
God rest their soul. Sad news
They were my neighbours. So sad
May their souls RIP
Eva Da Diva...
Rip
May God grant them peace. May God take care of their off springs and grant them the fortitude to bear this most terrible loss.
RIP to them. A trailer pushed them off the bridge. Left with two kids in boarding school and family has already began taking their cars as if they too wont die. I pray they don't steal what belongs to the poor kids. Quite sad...
We are really living a borrowed lives; Lord please, preserve thy children and give the dead a peaceful rest , Amen!
