Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Photos: Popular Alaba international buisness man and his wife die in an accident

Daniel Okwuchukwu Chinemelum, a popular Alaba international business man and his wife lost their lives in a road accident after he drove off a bridge and plunged into a river over the weekend. May their souls rest in peace. More photos after the cut.



Photo credits: Facebook/Hrm Akunne Emeka Ezeabataigbo
16 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Omg!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

17 January 2017 at 13:30
daniel ubong said...

Rip to the dead too bad.

17 January 2017 at 13:37
Ohiren's Zone said...

Just too bad!!.

17 January 2017 at 13:42
obiora said...

R.I.P FIL!

17 January 2017 at 13:47
VEEKEE FRESH said...

Rip...

17 January 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

May their gentle souls rest in peace.

17 January 2017 at 13:57
Hrm Paul said...

Jesu so Na so this multi millionaire take die.chai dis is not ordinary u drive leave road enter inside water .

17 January 2017 at 14:03
EMMANUEL OSADEBE said...

RIP Man n Wife

17 January 2017 at 14:05
Olabisi Ibrahim said...

Lord take control RIP

17 January 2017 at 14:05
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May God rest their souls


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 14:08
marymsry said...

God rest their soul. Sad news

17 January 2017 at 14:08
evy claret said...

They were my neighbours. So sad
May their souls RIP



Eva Da Diva...

17 January 2017 at 14:09
Nnenne George said...

Rip

17 January 2017 at 14:09
Twingle Tangle said...

May God grant them peace. May God take care of their off springs and grant them the fortitude to bear this most terrible loss.

17 January 2017 at 14:24
Hally said...

RIP to them. A trailer pushed them off the bridge. Left with two kids in boarding school and family has already began taking their cars as if they too wont die. I pray they don't steal what belongs to the poor kids. Quite sad...

17 January 2017 at 14:29
Thywill Be Done said...

We are really living a borrowed lives; Lord please, preserve thy children and give the dead a peaceful rest , Amen!

17 January 2017 at 14:41

