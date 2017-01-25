LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Photos: Police teargas protesting Shitte members in front of National Assembly

Some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria aka Shittes, who were staging a protest in front of the National Assembly, were this morning teargassed by members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The group is calling for the immediate release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was arrested in Dec 2015 following the clash between the group and the Nigerian Army officers in Zaria, Kaduna.


7 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

This people again!










Lib addiCt#juSt passing#

25 January 2017 at 15:29
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmmmm


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 15:31
Ayo Tosin said...

Seen!
25 January 2017 at 15:35
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 January 2017 at 15:38
OSINANL said...

WHAT IS THEIR CRIME? SIMPLY BCOS THEY ARE SHIITE

25 January 2017 at 15:38
Julie Best said...

Islams the pain in the anus for the whole world

25 January 2017 at 15:46
SMALL CHOPS EMPIRE 08031156936, 335B0156 said...

They should release the man na

25 January 2017 at 15:52

