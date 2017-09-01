Photos: Police lay siege as BBOG march to villa over abducted Chibok school girls

Police men and women laid siege at the Unity Fountain Abuja Sunday, preventing members of the advocacy group for the missing Chibok school girls, Bring Back Our Girls BBOG, march into the villa, as part of their activities to mark 1000 days the girls have been in Boko Haram captivity.
After much dialogue, the police officers allowed the group march to the villa where they made their demand for the immediate rescue of the remaining Chibok school girls known to the Presidency.
