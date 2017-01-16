Photos: Over 3000 IDPs from Borno, mostly widows and children discovered taking solace in Sokoto

No fewer than 3000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), all victims of insurgency in Baga and Bama, Sokoto were recently discovered by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), taking solace in Sokoto. Following the media reports, Head of Operations, NEMA Sokoto, Mallam Suleiman Muhammad led staff of the agency to conduct an assessment on the needs of the IDPs, majority of them women and children.
The IDPs from about 280 households in Bama and Baga, Borno state fled their homes during the onslaught are in dire need of assistance as they are yet to receive any humanitarian gesture from any organization since taking refuge with their relatives for about three years.
The IDPs recently visited some media outlets to register their plight and solicited for support from the general public. The Sarkin Gobir of Sabon Birni with other concern authorities led the assessment team to various locations to ascertain the plight of the victims which are mostly orphans and widows.
He commended the agency’s prompt response on being the very first to visit the victims.
