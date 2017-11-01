LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Photos: Ooni of Ife pays courtesy visit to Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

Today,  His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State House, Ikeja where he was warmly recieved by the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who presented him with an Eyo plaque.


freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Na today huh?i hiss.THIS ONE NA HIS 10TH VISIT before this year runs out he will complete am 20. I NEVER SEE YORUBA KING WEY TRAVEL PASS THIS ONE.HM AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUHARI WHO TRAVEL PASS HUH? Oh i remember na terrorist buhari but na small thing oooo.
WAITING FOR HIM TO VISTA THIEFNUBU AGAIN freeborn hiss.


















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 22:14

