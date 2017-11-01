Photos: Ooni of Ife pays courtesy visit to Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Today, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the
Ooni of Ife, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State House, Ikeja where
he was warmly recieved by the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who
presented him with an Eyo plaque.
1 comment:
Na today huh?i hiss.THIS ONE NA HIS 10TH VISIT before this year runs out he will complete am 20. I NEVER SEE YORUBA KING WEY TRAVEL PASS THIS ONE.HM AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUHARI WHO TRAVEL PASS HUH? Oh i remember na terrorist buhari but na small thing oooo.
WAITING FOR HIM TO VISTA THIEFNUBU AGAIN freeborn hiss.
#sad indeed
