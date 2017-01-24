LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Photos: Ogun State Governor, Amosun marks 20th year remembrance of his late father

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday, held a special prayer session to mark the 20th year remembrance of his late father and patriarch of the Amosun family, Alhaji Abdul Lasisi Oyedeni Sanusi-Amosun who died on January 20, 1997.

Held at his Ita-Iyalode, Owu, Abeokuta family house, the prayer session, which was attended by all members of the Amosun family, was presided over by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu and other Islamic clerics.



