Photos: Ogun State Governor, Amosun marks 20th year remembrance of his late father

Ogun State
Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday
, held a special prayer
session to mark the 20th year remembrance of his late father and
patriarch of the Amosun family, Alhaji Abdul Lasisi Oyedeni
Sanusi-Amosun who died on January 20, 1997.
Held at his
Ita-Iyalode, Owu, Abeokuta family house, the prayer session, which was
attended by all members of the Amosun family, was presided over by the
Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu and other Islamic clerics.
