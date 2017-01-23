Photos of two mansions in Dubai allegedly owned by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
New Movies on afrilix.comThe Girl on the TrainKevin Hart: What NowJack Reacher: Never Go BackDown UnderCollideTrollsthe AccountantGet Started for free on afrilix.com
Ndii oshii... only one person? Guess her shadow will occupy one.. then she herself will occupy the other. #Greed..
Linda is it for sale. How much ? I wan buy
.........who cares?... Next pls..... ............LiberManiac............
I wonder why Deiziani would spend that kind of money buying properties in a Muslim country.
Jonathan and his friends wrecked this country.May we never experience anything like GEJ in the leadership of our country.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
If you were in her shoe, you will get more than that. We pretend alot in this Country.do you know what the woman worth she became a minister?
If common chief of Army staff could own a properties worth billions of Naira in Dubai, how much more somebody who has worked and held top position in shell for so many years,held top political position, a minister before she became a minister of petroleum.
Make una leave this woman alone oh!!! Ok we agree she owns the houses WHERE IS THE PROVE OF OWNERSHIP???? there seems to be a deliberate attempt to just drag the woman's name in the mud!!! It's has been all aligations even the house in Abuja there was no proof of evidence shown to confirm ownership!!!! Abegi fake news!!!!
Badt lady
For your original beauty products at affordable rates. Follow>>>>> goo.gl/4cY16fLike our page for updates and follow on IGisielle Deiziani!!!For your original beauty products at affordable rates. Follow>>>>> goo.gl/4cY16fLike our page for updates and follow on IG
Smh. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday 23rd January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
she'll soon deny it
Post a Comment
13 comments:
New Movies on afrilix.com
The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant
Get Started for free on afrilix.com
Ndii oshii... only one person? Guess her shadow will occupy one.. then she herself will occupy the other. #Greed..
Linda is it for sale. How much ? I wan buy
.........who cares?... Next pls.....
............LiberManiac............
I wonder why Deiziani would spend that kind of money buying properties in a Muslim country.
Jonathan and his friends wrecked this country.
May we never experience anything like GEJ in the leadership of our country.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
If you were in her shoe, you will get more than that. We pretend alot in this Country.do you know what the woman worth she became a minister?
If common chief of Army staff could own a properties worth billions of Naira in Dubai, how much more somebody who has worked and held top position in shell for so many years,held top political position, a minister before she became a minister of petroleum.
Make una leave this woman alone oh!!! Ok we agree she owns the houses WHERE IS THE PROVE OF OWNERSHIP???? there seems to be a deliberate attempt to just drag the woman's name in the mud!!! It's has been all aligations even the house in Abuja there was no proof of evidence shown to confirm ownership!!!! Abegi fake news!!!!
Badt lady
For your original beauty products at affordable rates. Follow>>>>> goo.gl/4cY16f
Like our page for updates and follow on IGisielle Deiziani!!!
For your original beauty products at affordable rates. Follow>>>>> goo.gl/4cY16f
Like our page for updates and follow on IG
Smh. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday 23rd January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
she'll soon deny it
Post a Comment