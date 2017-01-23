LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Photos of two mansions in Dubai allegedly owned by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is alleged to be the owner of two mansions located in Dubai. According to Sahara Reporters, the buildings are worth 74m Dirham. 
 

13 comments:

23 January 2017 at 08:25
Nnenne George said...

Ndii oshii... only one person? Guess her shadow will occupy one.. then she herself will occupy the other. #Greed..

23 January 2017 at 08:27
MMM Horochi chimezie said...

Linda is it for sale. How much ? I wan buy

23 January 2017 at 08:28
Saphire Muna said...

.........who cares?... Next pls.....

















............LiberManiac............

23 January 2017 at 08:28
Anonymous said...

I wonder why Deiziani would spend that kind of money buying properties in a Muslim country.

23 January 2017 at 08:29
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Jonathan and his friends wrecked this country.
May we never experience anything like GEJ in the leadership of our country.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

23 January 2017 at 08:38
Ossai John said...

If you were in her shoe, you will get more than that. We pretend alot in this Country.do you know what the woman worth she became a minister?

23 January 2017 at 08:43
Ossai John said...

If common chief of Army staff could own a properties worth billions of Naira in Dubai, how much more somebody who has worked and held top position in shell for so many years,held top political position, a minister before she became a minister of petroleum.

23 January 2017 at 08:48
Anonymous said...

Make una leave this woman alone oh!!! Ok we agree she owns the houses WHERE IS THE PROVE OF OWNERSHIP???? there seems to be a deliberate attempt to just drag the woman's name in the mud!!! It's has been all aligations even the house in Abuja there was no proof of evidence shown to confirm ownership!!!! Abegi fake news!!!!

23 January 2017 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

Badt lady

23 January 2017 at 08:53
23 January 2017 at 08:55
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

23 January 2017 at 09:12
Adebayo Bankole said...

she'll soon deny it

23 January 2017 at 09:15

