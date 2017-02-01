LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Photos of troops celebrating the new year in Adamawa state

Troops at the 23 brigade Adamawa state, celebrated the New Year with their commander, Brig Gen Benson Akinroluyo yesterday. The brigade is made up of troops from Gombi, Hong and Garkida.
livingstone chibuike said...

am proud of u guys...

2 January 2017 at 09:47
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!where is shekaus head huh?all boko harams are in shettimas house celebrating their own too.SEE WHAT THE VIDEO OF THE SOLDIERS BEGGING WATER AND FOOD DON CAUSE TERRORIST BUHARI AND BURATAI TO BE DOING. This is how e suppose to be na. Na waiting man carry for belle he go die with. FREEBORN THANK THE SOLDIERS THAT SHOT THE VIDEOS BECAUSE IF THE VIDEOS DIDN'T COME OUT SOME THING LIKE THIS WOULD HAVE NOT HAPPEN.




















#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 09:51

