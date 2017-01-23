LIS

Photos of the seized luxury cars that reportedly belong to ex-president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh

Last week, Gambia's ex-president, Yahya Jammeh accepted to step down for his successor, President Adama Barrow, and is now on political exile in Guinea.
 
It has been revealed that not only did he make away with millions of dollars, but also luxury items and cars. Speaking at a press conference in the Senegalese capital Dakar, Barrow's special adviser Mai Ahmad Fatty, said that a Chadian cargo plane had transported luxury goods out of the country on Mr Jammeh's behalf in his final hours in power, including an unknown number of vehicles.

Mr Barrow's adviser said that officials at the Gambia airport have been ordered not to allow any other belongings of Jammeh to leave, including the remaining luxury cars waiting at the Airport to be shipped out. 
 
He said officials regret the situation but the major damage had been done, leaving the new government with little possibility to recover the funds. See more photos of the reported luxury cars, after the cut.

dee boi said...

Smart move... dee

23 January 2017 at 15:56
STERN said...

Na this kind time BUHARI THE CLUELESS go dey wish say him na Gambia president. The time he should be using to make plans on how the economy go better again he go use am investigate only one man matter all in the name of looting. VERY FOOLISH MAN BUHARI

23 January 2017 at 16:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai! Na wa o


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:06
OSINANL said...

Hmmmmmmm....
All these cars for only one man

23 January 2017 at 16:12
Anonymous said...

Vanity of vanity all is vanity

23 January 2017 at 16:14
Anonymous said...

Does Tinubu own a Cargo plain?

23 January 2017 at 16:17
Sql 9ja said...

23 January 2017 at 16:24
Abosede Ojuade said...

ole.

23 January 2017 at 16:31
Oghenetega said...

Greedy African president after all he stole for 20yrs plus He still doesn't wanna leave...

23 January 2017 at 16:37
Vivian Reginalds said...

mad jammeh
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:37
make money online said...

23 January 2017 at 16:38
Odibe Blessing said...

Dat's good for d yeye n wicked man

23 January 2017 at 16:41
Anonymous said...

@ stern seems u are so I'll trained to call an elder foolish. Your children will call your mother the same to your face if you don't change its a pity # u should be ashamed of yourself.

23 January 2017 at 16:43

