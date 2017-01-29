LIS

LIS

Sunday, 29 January 2017

Photos of President Buhari and his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari

Photos sent to my inbox...not sure when it was taken. See another photo after the cut...




Posted by at 1/29/2017 10:23:00 am

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

His sick main looking at him

29 January 2017 at 10:29
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!yimu.another old photos!KEEP FOOLING UNA SELFS THIS IS 1925 PHOTOS OOOOOOO not new one oooo if the idiot is alive make he talk oooo APC AND HAUSAS ARE TRYING TO ACT YARADUA NEW VERSION MOVIE BUT NIGERIANS EYES DON OPEN OOOO. Rest in pieces terrorist buhari FREEBORN WILL ARRIVE IN NIGERIA FOR UR BURIAL I GO DANCE TIRE.
















#sad indeed

29 January 2017 at 10:31
Kinsley Chulynton said...

Take a look at the second pic, u'll notice that the hand in that pic is wearing a glove. This pic is either late December or early January

29 January 2017 at 10:35
Brown.O said...

Eyaaa,Wishing him a very quick recovery.long live Pres. Buhari, long live the Fed Republic of Nigeria.

29 January 2017 at 10:38
APPLE said...

So just yesterday his daughter said his treatment was successful the next day he is already walking around ? I remember the other ones saying he went on vacation and not to treat any ailment hian. Y'all should know that lies have expiry date.

29 January 2017 at 10:39
Anonymous said...

More lies

29 January 2017 at 10:40
onyinye Gloria said...

Na dem sabi

29 January 2017 at 10:45
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said.....
telling you our Pres is alive and well

29 January 2017 at 10:45
Anonymous said...

Last year, dis one no b dis year abeg

29 January 2017 at 10:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts