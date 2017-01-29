Photos of President Buhari and his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
His sick main looking at him
Story!yimu.another old photos!KEEP FOOLING UNA SELFS THIS IS 1925 PHOTOS OOOOOOO not new one oooo if the idiot is alive make he talk oooo APC AND HAUSAS ARE TRYING TO ACT YARADUA NEW VERSION MOVIE BUT NIGERIANS EYES DON OPEN OOOO. Rest in pieces terrorist buhari FREEBORN WILL ARRIVE IN NIGERIA FOR UR BURIAL I GO DANCE TIRE.#sad indeed
Take a look at the second pic, u'll notice that the hand in that pic is wearing a glove. This pic is either late December or early January
Eyaaa,Wishing him a very quick recovery.long live Pres. Buhari, long live the Fed Republic of Nigeria.
So just yesterday his daughter said his treatment was successful the next day he is already walking around ? I remember the other ones saying he went on vacation and not to treat any ailment hian. Y'all should know that lies have expiry date.
More lies
Na dem sabi
iVabulous said.....telling you our Pres is alive and well
Last year, dis one no b dis year abeg
Post a Comment
9 comments:
His sick main looking at him
Story!yimu.another old photos!KEEP FOOLING UNA SELFS THIS IS 1925 PHOTOS OOOOOOO not new one oooo if the idiot is alive make he talk oooo APC AND HAUSAS ARE TRYING TO ACT YARADUA NEW VERSION MOVIE BUT NIGERIANS EYES DON OPEN OOOO. Rest in pieces terrorist buhari FREEBORN WILL ARRIVE IN NIGERIA FOR UR BURIAL I GO DANCE TIRE.
#sad indeed
Take a look at the second pic, u'll notice that the hand in that pic is wearing a glove. This pic is either late December or early January
Eyaaa,Wishing him a very quick recovery.long live Pres. Buhari, long live the Fed Republic of Nigeria.
So just yesterday his daughter said his treatment was successful the next day he is already walking around ? I remember the other ones saying he went on vacation and not to treat any ailment hian. Y'all should know that lies have expiry date.
More lies
Na dem sabi
iVabulous said.....
telling you our Pres is alive and well
Last year, dis one no b dis year abeg
Post a Comment