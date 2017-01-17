Photos of Hungarian beauty queen who claims Donald Trump invited her to his hotel room
In the wake of unverified/false claims that Russia holds compromising material on U.S president-elect Donald Trump, a video has re-emerged showing Hungarian beauty queen Kata Sarka claiming that Trump invited her to his hotel room during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant that held in Moscow, Russia.
Speaking during an episode of Kasza Taxi, Kata said;
‘He was standing in the middle of a group of bodyguards, he grabbed my hand, he pulled me towards himself and he asked in English.
“Who are you?”‘ she said.
‘I was so surprised – I’ll tell you who it was in a moment – I was so surprised that I couldn’t say anything except “Hungary”.’
‘He gave me his business card with his private number, and he told me in which hotel, which room he was staying in – and that his name is Donald Trump.’
That man go look like beta tin o.
Godtakeover
