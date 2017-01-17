Photos: Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, others arrive back in Abuja after their tour of Sambisa forest

Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, and others who embarked on a government organized tour of Sambisa Forest and Yola, Adamawa state, have arrived back in Abuja. The tour was geared towards showcasing the progress the military has made in defeating Boko Haram. See more photos and a video, after the cut.
And they return...— Bukky Shonibare (@BukkyShonibare) January 17, 2017
To God alone be all the glory!@MKabrik @AishaYesufu @yinkanubi @VisionaryRonica @obyezeks @ibrahimu14 @BBOG_Nigeria pic.twitter.com/8OnhsFyLhp
