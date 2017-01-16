Photos: Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, other BBOG members at the airport waiting to embark on FG guided tour of the North East

Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group BBOG, Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu and other members of the advocacy group for the missing Chibok Girls, are presently at the airport awaiting the Federal government delegation for the guided tour of the North East. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over the weekend, wrote to the group asking them to get prepared for a guided tour with the military today Monday January 16th.
The group replied saying they would only proceed on such a tour if they are offered a pre-tour meeting with the government since they were just informed about the tour.
The Federal government responded saying such pre-tour meeting will not be possible since the time for the tour has been fixed and shifting the date will incur some expenses. The group has however accepted to go on the tour and are presently at the airport waiting for the Federal government delegation.
1 comment:
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment