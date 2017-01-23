Photos: Northern state governors, Monarchs meet to find lasting solution to different crisis in the North

Governors of the 19 Northern states and some notable Northern traditional rulers, today converged at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna state to find a lasting solution to different security crisis plaguing the region, particularly the lingering Southern Kaduna crisis which has claimed over 1000 lives. See more photos after the cut...
13 comments:
KEEPING DECEIVING YOURSELVES AND WHILING AWAY TIME STUPID IDIOTS.
so na today day break them ?... nonsense!!!.. listening to Steve crown-we wait on you... . SAPHIRE MUNA I NEED YOU URGENTLY . emma2shy@yahoo.com
I see my governor!
...merited happiness
EL-RUFAI KNOWS THE KILLERS OF SOUTHERN KADUNA...
They are trying to fulfill their quran... kill the infidels
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
El rufai is the grim reaper
death and despair follow him wherever he goes
he has brought death to the people of kaduna state
he is gradually sending kaduna south into a state of extinction
MAY GOD FORGIVE THEM AND THEIR NEXT ACTION PLAN ! AMEN
They are deceiving themselves and trying to use that to calm people down while they devise another way to continue the slaughtering of human beings...God will punish all of you
Story for the gods
Lib addict#just passing#
Awesome PS4 Games
mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Good for them....dey shld ooo
Post a Comment