Photos: Nigerian doctor rescues severely malnourished child and her 16-year-old mother in Calabar

The mother of the child Esther Etim Effiom, a 16 years old girl had been sent sent to live with a distant relation at Eket as a house maid. She got pregnant for one Victor who she refuses to Identify.
The family she was working for sent her away with the pregnancy. Back home, her grand parents, who she lived with initially, won't take her in because they claimed they didn't send her to Eket to get pregnant.
Speaking, Dr Betta Edu said Esther who is but a child herself, gave birth to another child. This child now is severely malnourished, highly irritable, lacks any form of care and is waiting on death. Esther is out of school and does nothing. Every one is at the mercy of her mothers friend. Esther is a young helpless teenager who deserves a chance at quality education and a Good life. Though she noted that the State Government is not relenting her effort in providing Vitamins A to Children.
She said as part of the State Government resolved to fight malnutrition in children a mandate was given to team of health workers on duty during the MNCH week to drew the attention of the Agency on any case of malnutrition so that necessary actions can be taken to revive such child. So coming here today is part of that process as we have intensify effort to reach out to 447 communities with Vitamin A supplement as part of its effort to check malnutrition in the state. The young Christiana must survive, the teenage mother must go back to school so we are calling all Cross Riverians to give support to this family.
According to Mrs Cecilia Bassey Esther's guidance, Esther was sent to live with a distant relation at Eket as a house maid; She just finished primary 6 when she got pregnant for Victor her so called lover who she refuses to Identify. According to her the family hosting her, sent her away with the pregnancy.
Back home, her grand parents, who she lived with initially, won't take her in because they claimed the didn't send her to Eket to get pregnant. Her mother who is now on the run, brought Esther to my house at 8 miles and left her there. So she has been living with us since then, I don't know what is wrong with the child as they all eats the same food with me. Am appealing to the Government and good people of Cross River State to come to our aid and save the life of Christiana ( the malnourished child)
The state nutrition officer, Mrs Regina Adie said it so pertinent that such case could be recorded in Calabar and with a teenage mother who is yet to begin her secondary education. She said malnutrition was one of the key focus area during the just concluded MNCH Week even as we keep on advising mothers to come out with their children and immunize instead of staying at home syndrome which could endanger the life of their children. She pleaded with women to always visit Health facilities to ascertain the state of their children health.
The DG and the State Nutrition officer later took child and mother to General Hospital Calabar (pediatrics ward) where the child is presently on admission as aided by the Medical Superintendent Dr Ayi who saw reasons for the child to survive. He said the Child will undergo several check up before treatment is given. He was adamant that before two to three weeks time the Child will be better.
It would be recalled that Cross River State Government had concluded plans to distribute vitamin A supplements and others to children in 447 communities as part of its effort to check malnutrition in the state especially places that cannot be accessed by roads.
I thought its only Muslim that marry under 18? Dirty hypocrites.
Na waa. And a man sired this child o.
*Paul planted, Appollos watered BUT #God GAVE the increase! *
*********************** Very nice of her *****
All I can do now is to cry.. As if cry is the answer.. I hate to see kids suffering like this.. Thanks God they located them. .
Poor child in a cruel world.
Thank God for sending helpers the baby's way.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
NAWA O.
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
