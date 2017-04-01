Photos: Nigeria Customs Service arraigns two Chinese Nationals in court for smuggling prohibited items

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Ikeja, Lagos on December 29th last year, arraigned two Chinese smugglers, Mr. Shu Xiang Quan and Mr. Wu Sheng He, both pictured above, and One Nigerian Mr. Ugochukwu Frank, before Hon. Justice Mohammed Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos State on a four (4) counts charge of storing and exporting prohibited items.
The three suspects are being remanded in Ikoyi Prison for trial as the case was adjourned to January 5th and 23rd, 2017 respectively.
