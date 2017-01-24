LIS

Photos: Nigeria Customs intercepts smuggled vehicle concealed in truck loaded with firewood

Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Command has uncovered new smuggling methods.  The vigilant officers and men of the Command arrested a suspected smuggled vehicle concealed in a truck loaded with firewood. Addressing reporters at the Command headquarters, the CAC Compt. Sani Madugu told newsmen that the truck was arrested along Tangaza – Ruwawuri road coming into Nigeria.


He said examination conducted by his officers revealed that the truck was found to contain 1 used Honda Accord 2006 Model with chassis no. (IHGCM564867090155)
