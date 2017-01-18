Photos: Nasir El-Rufai receives Bill Gates' wife, Melinda Gates in Kaduna

Bill Gate' wife, Melinda Gates arrived Nigeria today and was received by Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai at the government house. El-Rufai shared the news and photos of their meeting on his twitter page. Melinda Gates will also be hosted by the President's wife, Aisha Buhari to discuss the challenges facing women and children in Africa. See more photos after the cut.
She's welcome
...merited happiness
wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
hypocrite, Muslim they will refused to shark hands with a woman but smile all out to greet Mrs Gates cause she will release funds for vaccines. They should account for all the funds spend on polio in the North idiot.
PKE
