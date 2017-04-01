Photos: Minister of Environment and UN deputy Secretary General designate, Amina Mohammed, welcomed at UN secretariat

Amina Mohammed was received alongside the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York yesterday Jan. 3rd. Amina was chosen to become the 9th UN Deputy Secretary General last year. She is yet to be sworn into office. More photos after the cut...
4 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
May God bless goodluck Jonathan for this. If Jonathan did not appoint her terrorist buhari would have not know her huh. UNITED NOTHING CALL UN. papa trump should ban them in new York. They are useless.
See dream!Freeborn begging huh?begging who huh?the same freeborn begging gave out N3.5m to his social media friends this xmas,please SOME BODY SHOULD TELL THAT HAUSA ANONYMOUS hungry bastard IDIOT and yoruba fools that freeborn will feed their 25 generation and the next to come.so u go under anonymous to face my comments huh?IF FREEBORN IS BEGging ON SOCIAL MEDIA HE WON'T BE COMMENTING LIKE THIS HIS COMMENT WOULD HAVE BEING SOFT AND SMOOTH SO TO PLEASE PEOPLE NA BUT HIS COMMENT HAS SHOW THAT FREEBORN WILL FEED THE WHOLE SOCIAL MEDIAns WITH HIS BOLD AND POWERFUL COMMENT SO MAY THUNDER STRIKE U IDIOT. GO AROUND NIGER DELTA AND OUT SIDE NIGERIA AND ASK ABOUT ME OR MYFAMILY THEY WILL TELL U idiot. bastard moron like u,so u think am on social media to beg like u lazy poverty striken bastard huh? an here to open ur useless eyes and speak against ur apc,terrorist buhari and his Muslim satanic agenda,which i have done .IF U INSULT MY ENGLISH THEN WHAT WILL U TELL UR USELESS PRESIDENT HUH? how i wish engly dey help tellrosit buhari will not spell aso rock.so u can speak well and illiterate buhari is ruling u huh? May thunder fire u.
Almighty RICH FREEBORN REMAINS UR LORD LIKE IT OR NOT u HUNGRY APE VAGABOND,u've never seen any thing yet i dey come back to Nigeria after Trump inauguration TO GIVE U FOOLS GHANA PEPPER,THUNDER,BRIM STONE AND LAST BURIAL so no run!
Freeborn wept on una grave!
#sad indeed
Enter your comment...who dem epp. abeg i need to look for a good job biko. wat a lovely day. Gm linda baby.
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
