Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Photos: Married couple who have been childless for 10 years welcome quintuplets in Cross River State

A Nigerian couple welcomed quintuplets after ten years of childless marriage, at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, on Monday January 9th, the first ever in the history of the state.
Recounting the experience, father of the babies, Dr Edet said:
"God is never late. I have waited on for 10years for this children. We realised that God was going to bless us with something special when my wife had a scan after some months of the pregnancy. At that point, we knew she was carrying more than one baby in her womb."
He expressed happiness at the birth of the babies and said he would need support from well-meaning Nigerians and the Cross River State Government to enable them take good care of the babies.
