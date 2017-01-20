Photos: Man spotted butchering a zebra near Nairobi Highway

Mombasa County Government Watch posted the photos on Facebook yesterday and wrote:
Unconcerned man butchers a zebra in broad daylight on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. It seems illegal game meat which is unfit for human consumption is finding its way to the butcheries. A man in Naivasha was seen stashing zebra meat in paper bag.
But it seems butchers are now going after donkeys’ cousins in white and black strips; photos of a man cutting a dead zebra into pieces and stashing the meat in a paper bag have gone viral on Facebook.
The man seemingly looked unconcerned as he went by his business while curiosity onlookers plying Nairobi-Nakuru highway watched in shock.
It’s however not clear whether the man was the one who killed the zebra or it had been knocked by a speeding motorist.
More photos below...
