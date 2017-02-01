Happy new year to all my friends, relatives . and colleagues this post is a special privilege to me considering all that has happened to me in the year 2016 Wednesday the 21stof December 2016 I went to first Bank Abak road to deposit some money on coming out from the banking hall the security had blocked the main entrance, I requested that they should open the gate so I can drive out to meet up with Keystone Bank before they close for the day The drunk mobile policeman came to the scene and enquired to know what is going on, I responded by telling him to ask the security Angrily he pushed me out and came after me with his riffle, hit my head with the riffle and ran along with passersby everyone abandoned me me only for a friend to rush me to the hospital after series of scanning and x-ray doctor's diagnose that my skull was broken and that pieces of my skull had fallen into my brain The drunk mobile policeman came to the scene and enquired to know what is going on, I responded by telling him to ask the security Angrily he pushed me out and came after me with his riffle, hit my head with the riffle and ran along with passersby everyone abandoned me me only for a friend to rush me to the hospital after series of scanning and x-ray doctor's diagnose that my skull was broken and that pieces of my skull had fallen into my brain Trust me I am gradually recovering,else you wouldn't see this post I now know the full meaning of pains Special thanks to all who visited me, to those who put phone calls across and to those who prayed to God on my behalf. My unreserved gratitude goes permanently to God for seeing me through the operation and still sustaining me, even when I didn't have the millions that was requested.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 2 January 2017
Photos: Man narrates how a drunk policeman brutalized him with his rifle in Akwa Ibom State
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/02/2017 09:22:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
Na today huh? Thank God for ur life since his father drunkard did not push he to shot u.ALL NIGERIA POLICE ARE DRUNKARD INCLUDE IDRIS THAT'S WHY HIS AFTER ARESA. Freeborn is not afraid of criminals the way his afraid of police u know why because CRIMINALS DON'T DRINK OR SHOT ANY HOW BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEIR MISSION BUT NIGERIA POLICE SHOT DRINK AS TOMORROW NO DEY shot any how afterall their oga will replace the bullet. Shame to u all. GUYS IS TIME TO CARRY OUT JUNGLE JUSTICE ON THESE APC POLICE OO because this nonesence is too much oo
#sad indeed
hapi survival bro
NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
I hope you got the name of that foolish police bastard... Make sure you follow up the case
Post a Comment