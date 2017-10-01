Photos: Man jailed for torturing 20-year-old woman with burning iron and raping her repeatedly for 3 days

Courtney Hutchinson,32, also known as DVS, force-fed and burnt the 20-year-old woman, made her take scalding showers and savagely beat her before repeatedly raping and telling her she would die.
Tuesday, 12 July. He was sentenced on Monday, 9 January and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
Detective Sergeant Jimi Tele, from Newham police, said: "I would like to praise the bravery and determination of the victim of this truly harrowing ordeal. Her resoluteness in coming forward and working with the police in securing the imprisonment of a truly dangerous offender is worthy of the highest recognition.
"Courtney Hutchinson subjected his victim to the most shocking and repeated levels of violence. It was her determination, in company with the skill of the investigation team, that allowed the full severity of the attack to be revealed and that ultimately led to Hutchinson's arrest and conviction.
"The level of violence he inflicted was so severe it demonstrated his total disregard for the victim as a human being, subjecting her to levels of callousness and danger that are rarely seen. The evidence against him was overwhelming but the fact that he decided to plead guilty, removing further ordeal for the victim, can only be welcomed.
"The victim and the public can be safe in knowing that Hutchinson no longer poses a risk to them as he begins a significant term of imprisonment. Finally, I would like to add that the Metropolitan Police Service is committed to pursuing those who commit violence and particularly those most dangerous offenders. I am conscious that there may be others who have suffered similar violence, whether at the hands of this offender or another, and I would urge them to approach the police."
On Friday, 5 February the woman drove to a flat Hutchinson used in Inverness Mews, E16.
Hutchinson - also known as rapper DVS and as 1ARDA on social media - immediately attacked, punching and kicking her. Afterwards he forced her to eat a meal before going to bed. The following morning Hutchinson became even angrier and repeatedly hit the victim.
He went on to push the legs of a chair into her stomach, drag her around the flat by her hair and whip her repeatedly with a phone charger cable. He pressed a heated iron onto her exposed skin several times before holding it above her face and demanding she burn herself as she pleaded with him to stop.
Hutchinson told the victim she needed to be punished and made her put her hands behind her back while he punched her in the face and throat.
The force of his attack left the woman with 40 injuries, including a fractured eye socket, broken nose, dislocated shoulder, stab wound to the hand and severe burns.
Hutchinson told the victim that she would die the next day. He counted down the hours, telling the victim to call her mother and say goodbye.
He went on to rape her. The following day, Sunday 7 February, Hutchinson continued his assault, also forcing the victim into a hot shower and stamping on her burns.
He filmed her, making her state on camera that she was a bad person. Throughout the entire ordeal he kept her naked while he controlled her every movement. She truly believed she would die.
When the victim finally saw an opportunity to escape, she fled naked into the street. Hutchinson, also naked, ran after her, saying "I have got you now."
A member of the public came to her aid, despite Hutchinson claiming the victim was his wife and everything was OK. Police were called around 23:00hrs. The victim was taken to the Royal London Hospital and continues to receive treatment for the injuries Hutchinson inflicted.
Hutchinson was arrested on Wednesday, 10 February and questioned about the events of that weekend plus a separate incident the victim told police about. On Wednesday, 6 January 2015, he threw a plate at the woman, causing facial injuries.
He was charged and pleaded guilty to GBH with intent at an earlier hearing on Friday, 15 April. His sentence includes this offence. The rapper – best known for songs Hometown and Passion - played Brownie in a gangster film called The Intent. The film was released in July 2016 and also stars grime artists and rappers including Krept and Kronen. In one scene Brownin is seen burning a man with a hot iron – the same form of torture he was to inflict on his victim months later.
The filmmakers have since released a statement apologising to Hutchinson’s victim and condemning his crimes but the film is still available in its original form online.
Hutchinson was arrested on February 10. He pleaded guilty to GBH with intent, rape and false imprisonment despite a Tweet being posted from his Twitter account seemingly proclaiming his innocence. A statement published by the makers of The Intent in July, when Hutchinson pleaded guilty to the crimes, said:
"In light of a recent criminal case surrounding one of the supporting actors from The Intent cast, we would like to release this statement expressing that in no way do we condone the actions and behaviour of the individual or any persons involved.
“Before the production of The Intent commenced, (two years ago - in July 2014) all cast members were vigorously screened with respect to any criminal activity and gang affiliations before being allowed to participate.
"We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the victim of the crime and hope that she makes a speedy recovery. Like most people, we are shocked and appalled by this heinous crime."
Source: Metropolitan Police/Evening Standard
