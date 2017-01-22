LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Photos: Looks like former president George Bush is smitten with Michelle Obama....

Lol...kinda cute. Look at Barack Obama's face in the photo..see more photos after the cut...




AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

😂😂😂 Obama facial expression tho 😂😂E be like trust no man o😂😂



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 January 2017 at 10:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool 😎

22 January 2017 at 10:32
Ohiren's Zone said...

Na all these kind tins dey cause problems.....Obama mind no go dey at peace again...it's not a small something!😄😄😄

22 January 2017 at 10:34
Anonymous said...

See as obama wan break bush hand in d name of handshake lmao

22 January 2017 at 10:43

