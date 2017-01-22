Photos: Looks like former president George Bush is smitten with Michelle Obama....

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
😂😂😂 Obama facial expression tho 😂😂E be like trust no man o😂😂~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Cool 😎
Na all these kind tins dey cause problems.....Obama mind no go dey at peace again...it's not a small something!😄😄😄
See as obama wan break bush hand in d name of handshake lmao
Post a Comment
4 comments:
😂😂😂 Obama facial expression tho 😂😂E be like trust no man o😂😂
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Cool 😎
Na all these kind tins dey cause problems.....Obama mind no go dey at peace again...it's not a small something!😄😄😄
See as obama wan break bush hand in d name of handshake lmao
Post a Comment