Photos: Life returns to Baga community in Borno state

Baga was one of the worst hit communities by Boko Haram activities in Borno state. On January 3rd 2015, the insurgents overran a military base in Baga and massacred over 1000 people.
The attack according to some International media, can be described as Boko Haram's most deadliest attack. Many of the community residents fled the area for over two years and began to return there last year. Life as seen in these pictures appears to have been back. Commercial activities also appears to be picking up. Continue to see more photos after the cut.
