Photos: Lai Mohammed, Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, others depart for Sambisa forest

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, conveners of Bring Back Our Girls Group Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu, joined others to board the Nigeria Air Force C-130 aircraft as they begin a tour of Sambisa Forest and other parts of the North East this morning. See more photos after the cut.
11 comments:
Available games if you do punt. Celebrate with us this
period
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 09096046339
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed
Depart for where huh?to do what huh? HEAVENLY FREEBORN HISS,HISS AND THUNDERLOCIOUS HISSSSSSSSSSSSSS. Oby transgenda obasanjo keep fooling ur self u and that ugly apc liar mohammed. Please what are these idiots going to sambisa to do huh? IS LIKE THIS SAMBISA GET TO TYPE THE SPIRITUAL ONE AND THE PHYSICAL ONE HUH? WAS IT NOT THE SAME SCAM SAMBISA THEY TOLD US THE SOLDIERS HAS TURNS TO TRAINING GROUND HUH? This is 2017 oooooooooooo u fools should stop deceiving una selfs oooo CHIBOK GIRLS IS NIGERIA NUMBER ONE SCAM AFTER BOKO HARAMS ONLY AN IDIOT OR APC brain dead supporters will belive this nonesence.
Rip to them.
Freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
I sincerely hope these three go to Sambisa Forest and remain there for the rest of their lives.....
Depart for where huh?to do what huh? HEAVENLY FREEBORN HISS,HISS AND THUNDERLOCIOUS HISSSSSSSSSSSSSS. Oby transgenda obasanjo keep fooling ur self u and that ugly apc liar mohammed. Please what are these idiots going to sambisa to do huh? IS LIKE THIS SAMBISA GET TO TYPE THE SPIRITUAL ONE AND THE PHYSICAL ONE HUH? WAS IT NOT THE SAME SCAM SAMBISA THEY TOLD US THE SOLDIERS HAS TURNS TO TRAINING GROUND HUH? This is 2017 oooooooooooo u fools should stop deceiving una selfs oooo CHIBOK GIRLS IS NIGERIA NUMBER ONE SCAM AFTER BOKO HARAMS ONLY AN IDIOT OR APC brain dead supporters will belive this nonesence.
Rip to them.
Freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
Ijeoma. Kudos to BBOG for active follow-through on issues.
That is great !!!!
% Linda Your Greatest Fan %
GOOD LUCK TO THEM.
GOOD LUCK TO THEM.
************************choi.... Nekwa Oby n her isi opi******her own opi no be here***********anyway if una reach dia*******no return without dem boys terrorizing us oooo********no be to snap. Pics dey post for social media
Do you guys notice the resemblance btw Oby & Lai
What are they going to do in Sambisa forest? Or maybe help look for the other girls themselves.
Post a Comment