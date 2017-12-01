Photos: Kim Kardashian jets off to Dubai to hold a makeup masterclass for her fans

Business mogul and mother of two, Kim Kardashian jetted off to Dubai on Wednesday with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, to hold a makeup masterclass for paying fans. This is her first international trip after her horrific Paris robbery in October. Kanye's wife was sporting a ring in her bottom lip just like she did at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, but later took it off.
She was seen at Los Angeles airport, LAX, alongside Scott Disick as she prepared to catch her flight to Dubai . Glad she is strong enough to resume normal activities.
