Photos: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, appears in court, rejects secret trial

Kanu who is standing trial for treasonable offences, vehemently refused an application by the Federal government that the witnesses to testify against him should be protected.
This reportedly caused chaos in the court which led to the presiding judge leaving the court abruptly. Meanwhile his supporters were outside the court premises, drumming support for him.
Biafra all the way
Signed
LibBadBoy
WETIN WE NO GO SEE FOR NAIJA.. MCHEEW
But why secret trial? Obviously something is wrong sm where.
Son of heaven! Heavenly sent!terror of terrorist badhari and his hausas.shameless hausa judge why running huh?u go hear am. GOOD ONE FOR REJECTING THAT DICTATORSHIP TRIAL CALL SECRET TRIAL. The plan of terrorist bullhari and his hausas are to kill u through that trial. HOW OLD U ACCUSE SOME ONE IN THE PUBLIC AND TRY HIM IN THE SECRET HUH? Terrorist buhari leave this man alone oooo leave this man for ur own good oooo. THE MORE U IDIOT KEEP HOLDING THIS MAN IS THE MORE U KEEP HOLDING UR HEATH AND GOVERNMENT.
nnamdi kanu carry go ur god is alive shame to hausas MAY THUNDER FIRE THEM ALL.
#sad indeed
My hero. Nnamdi kanu nwa chineke. Fearless Man. Thé True igboman after Ojukwu. Fearless nwoke ike. Dalu. Onye Oma. Igbo pride.
