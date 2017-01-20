Photos: How a woman and her boyfriend abducted her sister's daughter and sold her for N350,000

It all started on 15th December, 2016 at about 12:45pm at Inyi in Oji River local Government Area of Enugu state when it was allegedly reported that one Chinecherem Irechukwu, a 4-year-old years old primary school pupil of Unity Primary school at Inyi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu state was said to have been missing without a trace.
The report of the missing Chinecherem on that fateful day threw the entire family especially the mother into a confused state of mind and sorrowful mood.
Following the development, the incident was reported to the Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force where it was referred to the Gender/Anti Human Trafficking section of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department of the Enugu state command headed by SP Udoka Gloria under the watchful eyes of Janeth Agbede, a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department Enugu.
In course of the Investigations and following intelligence information gathered, one Chinedu Chukwu, a female who was later discovered to be the immediate younger sister to the mother of the victim Chinecherem was nabbed as she was seriously fingered in the dastardly act based on intelligence information.
Following the revelation she made,one Osukwo Chinonso, (M) was also nabbed and further revelations had it that the said Osunkwo Chinonso is a boy friend to Chinedu Chukwu and that they had on that fateful day allegedly conspired and came in from Anambra state and headed to the school where the little Chinecherem Irechukwu was allegedly tricked and whisked away to Umuahia Abia state precisely Ihe Olokoro, where the child was allegedly sold to one Florence Nwokocha at the rate of three hundred and fifty thousand Naira (#350,000).
It was further gathered that the operatives already armed with intelligence information promptly nabbed the said Florence Nwokocha who also assisted the operatives to recover the abducted/sold Chinecherem Irechukwu on 16/1/17 from a place where she was kept at Faulks road Aba in Abia state awaiting a would-be buyer with a fabulous amount of money to make huge profit.
Meanwhile, a full-scale investigation is in place as manhunt on the said keeper/harbourer suspect in Aba Abia state is intensified.
All the suspects are assisting the police operatives in their investigations just as Little Chinecherem Irechukwu has been reunited with her family.
Reacting, the mother of the victim Mrs Irechuwu thanked God and the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu state command on their prompt action and discreet investigations which led to the arrest of all the suspects and rescue of her daughter.
She regretted the immediate younger sister’s action and maintained that she never in life believed that the sister could do such a thing like that to her.
The Commissioner of Police Enugu state command Douglas Agbonleni while reacting to the development, applauded the efforts of the operatives at unmasking the culprits and rescuing the victim and further directed the operatives to go all out and get every person involved in the dastardly act which he described as man’s inhumanity man.
He also maintained that the command will continue to partner relevant stakeholders and sister Agencies towards ensuring a safe and secure Enugu state.
More photos below...
Source: Enugu State Police Command
