Photos: "Grand-dude 4 times over!" Richard Branson's son Sam welcomes second child

Richard Branson's son Sam has welcomed his second child with wife Isabella, 31, on January 18th. The couple, who got married in South Africa in 2013, are also parents to Eva-Dela, 22 months. The newborn has been named Bluey Rafe Richard Branson.
The Virgin CEO posted a photos of his son, new grandson and daughter-in-law on his website along with details of the birth...
The Virgin CEO posted a photos of his son, new grandson and daughter-in-law on his website along with details of the birth...
"Incredibly proud to share the wonderful news that our fourth grandchild has been born – Bluey Rafe Richard Branson. Baby, mum Bellie and dad Sam are all doing brilliantly," the proud grandfather wrote. "As Sam shared: “He is such a gentle and strong little soul. Having children is the most awe-inspiring and humbling experience!”
"Bluey and all of the family are doing well, Joan and I couldn’t be more proud, and we can’t wait to share the new year and the rest of our lives with all four of our delightful grandchildren" he wrote in a second post. "I’m a grand-dude four times over!" he added.
1 comment:
Hope you have visited gidokblog.com TODAY!! THANKS FOR DOING SO..
Post a Comment