Photos: Governor Okorocha comes to the aid of woman who delivered triplets in Owerri

After he found out about her plight on social media, he sent the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, to provide mother and children with all the necessary assistance they need.
Prince Madumere wrote,
"Today, at the instance of my Leader, our Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha & his amiable wife, Ugo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, we intervened on the precarious state of a woman, Mrs. Ezinne Emerenini who was delivered of a triplet (all beautiful baby- girls) but neither had means for food, adequate health care and to cater for her babies. The information got to me via social media specifically through WhatsApp by a Good Samaritan.
I led a delegation of members of Executive Council, which consists of the Commissioner for Health, Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. (Mrs.) Ngozi Njoku, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. (Mrs.) Josephine Udorji, Director General, Imo Foundation, Hon. Mrs. Pat Ekeji with the Hon. member, Imo State House of Assembly representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye to visit the woman who is in the maternity ward of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State. We also took time to extend same love and care to other women who were also blessed with the fruit of the womb.
By the Special Grace of God and on behalf of my Leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, they have become Rescue Babies. I have given directive to the D.G, Imo Foundation to take necessary steps to ensure they Babies and their mother do not lack all that they need...
May our good Lord bless and nurture them to grow to become great and useful citizens of our State and Nigeria at large...Amen
