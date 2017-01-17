LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Photos: Governor Ambode meets with over 50 entertainers in Lagos today

Earlier today, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode hosted over 50 Nigerian Music stars at the State house, Ikeja. The entertainers were mostly those who performed at the just concluded One Lagos Fiesta in Lagos.
The governor held the meeting to thank them for their service during the yuletide saying they did a great job especially because crime rate in Lagos during the festivities was reduced to an all time low because youth were busy enjoying the over 40 concerts that held in the city of Lagos in December.
In his words,
'Our artistes put up awesome performances that made the One Lagos Fiesta a huge success. The entertainment industry requires a structured framework to grow; our government will provide support'.
Some of the showbiz stars in attendance include, Tiwa Savage, Falz, KSB, Patoranking, Sir Shina Peters, Tony Tetuila, Adewale Ayuba. Obesere, Humblesmith and many others.

More photos below...






Posted by at 1/17/2017 05:48:00 pm

4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 17:55
David Uche said...

nice...

17 January 2017 at 17:57
Oghenetega said...

It's only Tiwa,Falz & Patoranking that are A List...
The rest of them are Z List artist abeg...
Even that Tout Eedris dey show Face... abegi

17 January 2017 at 18:02
livingstone chibuike said...

cool

17 January 2017 at 18:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts