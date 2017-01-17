Photos: Governor Ambode meets with over 50 entertainers in Lagos today

Earlier today, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode hosted over 50 Nigerian Music stars at the State house, Ikeja. The entertainers were mostly those who performed at the just concluded One Lagos Fiesta in Lagos.
The governor held the meeting to thank them for their service during the yuletide saying they did a great job especially because crime rate in Lagos during the festivities was reduced to an all time low because youth were busy enjoying the over 40 concerts that held in the city of Lagos in December.
In his words,
'Our artistes put up awesome performances that made the One Lagos Fiesta a huge success. The entertainment industry requires a structured framework to grow; our government will provide support'.
Some of the showbiz stars in attendance include, Tiwa Savage, Falz, KSB, Patoranking, Sir Shina Peters, Tony Tetuila, Adewale Ayuba. Obesere, Humblesmith and many others.
More photos below...
4 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
nice...
It's only Tiwa,Falz & Patoranking that are A List...
The rest of them are Z List artist abeg...
Even that Tout Eedris dey show Face... abegi
cool
Post a Comment