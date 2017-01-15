LIS

LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Photos: Gov. Shettima, Senator Ali Ndume, Yerima, others at the wedding fatiha of Mustafa Indimi and Fatima Sherrif

Borno State Governor. Kashim Shettima, his Deputy, Hon Usman Durkwa, Senator Ali Ndume, former Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Sani Yerima attended the wedding Fatiha of Fatima Sherrif, the daughter of Hon. Muhammad Nur Sheriff, Member House of Representatives representing Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge Federal Constituency, and Mustafa Indimi, the son of Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi held at Indimi Mosque, Maiduguri on Saturday, January 14th. More photos after the cut...


Posted by at 1/15/2017 06:52:00 am

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

The indimis they do wedding competition for their family ni?
Please stop shoving their gist in our faces!who dem EPP???

15 January 2017 at 08:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts