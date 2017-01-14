LIS

LIS

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Photos: Gov Ambode receives British High Commissioner, Paul Arkwright at Lagos House, Ikeja

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode received the British High Commissioner, Mr. Paul Arkwright at the Lagos House, Ikeja. Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Abuja, Mr. Ben Llewllyn-Jones; Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo ;  Acting Bristish Deputy High Commissioner, Lagos, Mr. Ahmed Bashir; Communication Manager, Bristish Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Mr. Wale Adebajo; Commissioner for Physical Planning & Urban Development, Mr. Wasiu Anifowose were all in attendance during a courtesy call on the Governor by the British High Commissioner at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, January 13, 2017. More photos after the cut...



Posted by at 1/14/2017 04:48:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts