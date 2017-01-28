LIS

Saturday, 28 January 2017

Photos: Gov. Ambode Commissions newly upgraded Eagle Square, Tinubu at Lagos Island

Representative of Lagos State Governor & Acting Commissioner, Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola, cutting the tape to officially open the upgraded Eagle Square, Tinubu at Lagos Island on Friday, January 27, 2017. With her Sole Administrator, Lagos Island Local Government, Alhaji Nasir Musa; Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District (CBD), Mr. Agboola Dabiri; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Adewale Ashimi and Sole Administrator, Lagos Island East Local Council Development, Hon. Abiola Aare. More photos after the cut...






Victor Kachi said...

Ok seen





28 January 2017 at 08:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

28 January 2017 at 08:23
Anonymous said...

I never knew this guy can teleport himself. Was he not with bubu in london and at the same time also commissioning eagle square yesterday?

28 January 2017 at 09:01

