Photos: Goodluck Jonathan pays condolence visit to the family of late Abdulkadir Kure

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of Niger State ex-governor, Abdulkadir Kure in Minna. Kure, who died in a German Hospital last Sunday, was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 11th according to Islamic rites.
"I thank God for making it possible for me to visit Minna this afternoon to condole with the family of the late ex- Governor of Niger State Engr. Abdulkadir Kure and His Royal Highness, Umar Farouq Bahago, the Emir of Minna," the former president said on his visit.
"The late Kure will continue to live in the hearts many as a distinguished public servant and highly principled politician who contributed so much to the development of our dear nation. May the Almighty comfort the family he left behind, and grant him al-Jannah Firdaus"
No comments:
Post a Comment