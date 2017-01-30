Photos: Funke Akindele, Bimbo Thomas turn up as Dolapo Badmus celebrates mum's 70th birthday

On Saturday January 28, 2017, Nollywood stars turned up as Lagos State police PRO, Dolapo Badmus celebrated the 70th birthday of her mum, Mrs Elizabeth Ebunolorun Badmus. Some celebs who attended the party that held in Ekiti State include Funke Akindele, St Janet, Bimbo Thomas, Adewale Elesho and several others. More photos after the cut...
8 comments:
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
hapi bday to her
Nice
Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.
Tbc will overtake bitcoin soon so if you missed bitcoin don't miss tbc buy at cheap price from me and sell at higher price to others. 500tbc for just 250k contact me on 09024360475
Join the discussion CAN RELATIONSHIP REALLY WORK WITHOUT MONEY?
Happy Birthday Ma'am...
HBD
They look good!
www.ckjacob.com
Happy birthday mami..age with grace
Post a Comment