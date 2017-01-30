LIS

LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Photos: Funke Akindele, Bimbo Thomas turn up as Dolapo Badmus celebrates mum's 70th birthday

On Saturday January 28, 2017, Nollywood stars turned up as Lagos State police PRO, Dolapo Badmus celebrated the 70th birthday of her mum, Mrs Elizabeth Ebunolorun Badmus. Some celebs who attended the party that held in Ekiti State include Funke Akindele, St Janet, Bimbo Thomas, Adewale Elesho and several others. More photos after the cut...

Posted by at 1/30/2017 08:51:00 am

8 comments:

Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

30 January 2017 at 08:53
livingstone chibuike said...

hapi bday to her

30 January 2017 at 08:54
Victor Kachi said...

Nice






Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.

30 January 2017 at 08:54
Anonymous said...

Tbc will overtake bitcoin soon so if you missed bitcoin don't miss tbc buy at cheap price from me and sell at higher price to others. 500tbc for just 250k contact me on 09024360475

30 January 2017 at 08:54
Gideon Okorie said...

Join the discussion CAN RELATIONSHIP REALLY WORK WITHOUT MONEY?

30 January 2017 at 08:54
chinelo okafor said...

Happy Birthday Ma'am...

30 January 2017 at 08:58
Carina K Jacob said...

HBD
They look good!

www.ckjacob.com

30 January 2017 at 09:12
Vina Saviour said...

Happy birthday mami..age with grace

30 January 2017 at 09:17

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts